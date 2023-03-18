Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,851,507 shares in the company, valued at $32,737,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,631. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 843,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

