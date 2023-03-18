VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.13. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

