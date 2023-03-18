Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

VNOM stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

