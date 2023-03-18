StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EPC stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

