StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

