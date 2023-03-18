StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.
