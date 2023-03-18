StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.