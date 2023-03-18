Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

