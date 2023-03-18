vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.78 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

