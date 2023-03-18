Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Equity Residential Price Performance
Equity Residential stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Equity Residential
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
