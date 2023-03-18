Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after buying an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after buying an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.