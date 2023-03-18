ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ViewRay by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

