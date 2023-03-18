Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.02.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

