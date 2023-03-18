ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

