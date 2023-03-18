Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

About Enerplus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 294.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 570,031 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 633,646 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.