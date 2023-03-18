Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of ERF opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23.
Institutional Trading of Enerplus
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerplus (ERF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.