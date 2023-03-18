Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance
Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $249.37.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.
