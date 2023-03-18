Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $249.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 538.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

