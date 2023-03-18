EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:EPR opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

