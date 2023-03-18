EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.
EPR Properties Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:EPR opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
