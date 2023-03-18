StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp
In other news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
