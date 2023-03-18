StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.