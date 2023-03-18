Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

