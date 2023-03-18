Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of EMR opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
