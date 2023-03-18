Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

