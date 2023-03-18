EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EME opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2,106.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

