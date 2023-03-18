StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $234.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

