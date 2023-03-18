VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60.
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
