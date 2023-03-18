VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 850,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

