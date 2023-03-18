Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE:EGO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
