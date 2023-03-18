Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of EFX opened at $200.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.35. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

