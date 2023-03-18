Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
NYSE EC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
