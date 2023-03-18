StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

