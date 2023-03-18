StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 4.8 %

EBR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.81. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

