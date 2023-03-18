StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

