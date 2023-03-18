StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ennis Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
