ENI (NYSE:E) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
ENI Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of E opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
