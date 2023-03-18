SVB Leerink Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 171,491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

