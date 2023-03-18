Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Down 5.7 %

SEMR opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in Semrush by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.