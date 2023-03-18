Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CEO Buys $43,975.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,743.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.16 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

