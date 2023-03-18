Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,840

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

