Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 3,062 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HESM opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 113.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,265 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 210,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

