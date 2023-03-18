iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 440,965 shares.The stock last traded at $217.51 and had previously closed at $218.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

