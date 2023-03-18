SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

