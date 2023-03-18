Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MBI stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

