Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
MBIA Price Performance
MBI stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
