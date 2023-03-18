Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys $47,475.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About RAPT Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

