Carey P. Hendrickson Sells 471 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USPH stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

