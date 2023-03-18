Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Purchases $47,310.00 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.36 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Investar by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

