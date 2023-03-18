Insider Buying: Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CFO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $527,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,825,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,416,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.