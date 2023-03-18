Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$48,900.00 ($32,600.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

