A Hadi Chaudhry Sells 2,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $49,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Tuesday.

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

