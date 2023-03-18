Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

