Symmetry Partners LLC Has $460,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

