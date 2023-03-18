Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 929 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,582 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

RE stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.50.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

