Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

