Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

