Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

