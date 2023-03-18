Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

