Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,432.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,080.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

